Tang Gets Additional Duties at NBCU Lifestyle Networks

Holly Tang has been promoted to CFO for Bravo, Oxygen, Universal Kids and head of production operations for the company’s lifestyle networks.

Tang, who had been CFO for Bravo and Oxygen Media, will now be responsible for overseeing production operations and management for Bravo, Oxygen, Universal Kids and E!. She will manage production budgets and work with external content suppliers, broadcast facilities and distribution partners.

David O’Connell, executive VP, production management & operations, lifestyle networks, will report to Tang.

“As a key member of my senior team for several years, Holly has been instrumental in driving these brands’ long-term strategies and growth,” said Frances Berwick, president, lifestyle networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, in an internal memo announcing the promotion.

Tang joined Bravo eight years ago as senior director, finance. Before that, she was director of finance at Comedy Central and held positions at VH1 and Nickelodeon Digital.