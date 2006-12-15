Tandberg Powers Interactive Application For CNN

CNN is using technology from Tandberg Television to provide an interactive experience to viewers of its special program on Time Magazine's "Person of the Year 2006," which airs Saturday, Dec. 16th at 8 pm EST.

The one-hour documentary, which re-airs at 11pm and 2 am that evening, includes an interactive application that will be available to CNN and Headline News viewers and CNN.com users. The application, which utilizes both the TV and PC screens, will feature facts, trivia, polls and a recap of the year’s most important people and events. By registering at CNN.com and downloading an interactive game to their PC, viewers can participate in a synchronous interactive experience that allows them to get additional information on “Person of the Year” candidates, answer trivia questions, participate in polls and post comments about the program.