Tampa Public TV Station Going Dark After Selling Spectrum

The University of South Florida is the second school this week to announce it will be turning off its public television station after selling its spectrum in the FCC auction.

The university will get $18.7 million for its spectrum, WUSF Public Media reports. The station’s last day has not yet been decided.

The sale, according to WUSF, will lead to “a number” of WUSF TV and WUSF Public Media employees being laid off—a twist that separates the sale from others announced this week.

Central Michigan University Wednesday said the $14 million sale of its spectrum, which currently carries the Flint PBS affiliate, won’t hurt jobs, as no employees work there. That station consists of a transmitter and a small building, the school said.