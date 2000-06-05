A Tampa, Fla., Web entertainment firm has filed suit to put the kibosh on CBS Big Brother,
A Tampa, Fla., Web entertainment firm has filed suit to put the kibosh on CBS' 'Big Brother,' claiming it's being skinned by the voyeuristic TV series. In a suit filed in New York federal court against CBS and Infinity Broadcasting, Entertainment Network claims Infinity execs stole "trade secrets" from a voyeur-TV concept they discussed during a couple of sit-downs in August 1999. A CBS source suggests the suit is just an attempt to attract publicity for the VoyeurDorm.com. Web site. CBS calls the suit "frivolous" and the allegations "ludicrous" in a terse statement issued Wednesday.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.