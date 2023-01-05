Tameka Kee Named Deputy Managing Director at CIMM

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement said it appointed Tameka Kee as deputy managing director, a new position at the organization.

Kee most recently was director of marketing & communications at Black Innovation Alliance, a non-profit organization. She also held posts at AdMonsters, Wise Public Relations and The Rubicon Project.

In her new post, Kee will work with managing director Jon Watts on membership engagement and consultation, event programming and marketing strategy.

“Over the last year, there have been significant advancements in measurement and currency development, which is hugely encouraging. We’ve expanded our mission and our membership base to embrace a wider remit, encompassing the data enablement of television, new developments in CTV, streaming and programmatic, addressable advertising, new metrics like attention, clean rooms and data infrastructure, and other issues,” said Watts.

“We’ve also expanded our membership and dramatically expanded our program, to support our members and the wider industry. To continue this momentum in 2023, Tameka is coming onboard, bringing an impressive track record of program leadership across content, marketing and events, and stakeholder management in ad tech. I am confident that she will play a crucial role in supporting CIMM as we continue to grow and develop our program,” Watts said.

Earlier in her career, Kee founded TJK Media, a content marketing agency that developed campaigns and events for clients such as: eMarketer, Rubicon Project, Lotame, Fyber, Adcolony/Opera Mediaworks and TechMedia. She began her career as a research assistant at Mediaedge:cia

“I began my career in the research division of a media agency, so I think it’s apropos that I’ve joined CIMM -- an organization dedicated to research that uncovers what’s working, what’s not and what some of the possibilities are as it pertains to media measurement,” said Kee. “I’m looking forward to working with Jon, our members and industry partners to develop meaningful programs and initiatives that have a lasting impact.” ■