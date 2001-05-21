Talks between actors, studios set to resume

Contract talks between TV and film actors and the Hollywood studios appear to be on a slow track, with talks set to resume on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Talks bewteeen the two sides started May 15, recessed for two days, and resumed on Friday for six hours before being recessed. Representatives for both sides told Reuters the recess would be used to evaluate the proposals exchanged six days ago. The contract for the 135,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television & Radio Artists (AFTRA) expires on June 30.

The unions' primary objective in the negotiations is to improve the pay scale for middle-income actors. With a new blackout in place, union representatives have declined to discuss the specifics of their proposal.