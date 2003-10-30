Trending

Talking Tina Goes Weekly

By

After hosting three specials on CNBC, former Talk
magazine chief Tina Brown is taking her Topic A with Tina Brown
weekly.

The show, where Brown chats with newsmakers from business, politics and entertainment industries, will air Sundays at 8 p.m. beginning in January.

So far, Brown’s audience has been quite small. Topic A
has averaged 211,000 viewers for the three shows to date.