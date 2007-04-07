Talking Up Broadcast TV
7:30-8:30 a.m
Continental breakfast
8:30-8:45 a.m.
Opening comments: Chris Rohrs, president, TVB; Paul Karpowicz, president, Meredith Broadcasting/chairman, TVB board; David Rehr, president, National Association of Broadcasters
8:45-9 a.m.
Leadoff Heavy Hitter
Irwin Gotlieb, global CEO, GroupM, interviewed by Jack Myers, editor/publisher, The Myers Report
9-10 a.m.
Multiplatform Super-Session: What’s Working?
Session One : The CEO Outlook
Moderator: Gordon Borrell, president/CEO, Borrell Associates
Panelists: Colleen Brown, president/CEO, Fisher Broadcasting; Jay Ireland, president, NBC Universal Television Stations; Paul McTear, president/CEO, Raycom Media; Perry Sook, president/CEO, Nexstar Broadcasting Group
Session Two: Focus on Automotive
Moderator: Bob Sliva, VP/director of sales, E.W. Scripps
Panelists: Kathy McCauley, senior VP/managing director, GM Planworks; Jack Simmons, VP, WorldNow Cars; Paul Trelstad, senior VP, Gannett Broadcasting
10-10:15 a.m.
The Numbers Game
Susan Whiting, chairman/CEO, Nielsen Media Research, interviewed by Harry Jessell, editor/publisher, TVNewsday.
10:45-11:15 a.m.
TVB ePORT: Spot’s Break-Out Solution
Moderator: Abby Auerbach, executive VP, TVB
Panelists: Frank Comerford, president/general manager, WNBC New York; Greg Smith, chief information officer, McCann Worldgroup (via videotape); David Prager, president, Click IT Solutions
11:15-11:40 a.m.
2010 TV Station Revenue Model
Industry analyst Tom Wolzien imagines where the digital transition will take television by 2010
11:40 a.m.-12:20 p.m.
Political Spending 2007/2008
Moderator: Victor Miller, senior managing director, Bear Stearns
Panelists: Mark Halperin, political analyst, ABC News; Evan Tracey, COO, TNS/Campaign Media Analysis Group; Kathleen Keefe, VP sales, Hearst-Argyle
12:45-2:15 p.m.
Luncheon
Host: Deborah Norville, host, Inside Edition
Presentation of Ad Council’s Silver Bell Awards
Presentation of Broadcasting & Cable’s Broadcaster of the Year Award to Roger Ogden, president/CEO, Gannett Broadcasting
Presentation of TVB Broadcast Excellence Award to Bob Schieffer anchor Face the Nation, CBS News
