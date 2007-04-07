Talking Up Broadcast TV

7:30-8:30 a.m

8:30-8:45 a.m.

Opening comments: Chris Rohrs, president, TVB; Paul Karpowicz, president, Meredith Broadcasting/chairman, TVB board; David Rehr, president, National Association of Broadcasters

8:45-9 a.m.

Leadoff Heavy Hitter

Irwin Gotlieb, global CEO, GroupM, interviewed by Jack Myers, editor/publisher, The Myers Report

9-10 a.m.

Multiplatform Super-Session: What’s Working?

Session One : The CEO Outlook

Moderator: Gordon Borrell, president/CEO, Borrell Associates

Panelists: Colleen Brown, president/CEO, Fisher Broadcasting; Jay Ireland, president, NBC Universal Television Stations; Paul McTear, president/CEO, Raycom Media; Perry Sook, president/CEO, Nexstar Broadcasting Group

Session Two: Focus on Automotive

Moderator: Bob Sliva, VP/director of sales, E.W. Scripps

Panelists: Kathy McCauley, senior VP/managing director, GM Planworks; Jack Simmons, VP, WorldNow Cars; Paul Trelstad, senior VP, Gannett Broadcasting

10-10:15 a.m.

The Numbers Game

Susan Whiting, chairman/CEO, Nielsen Media Research, interviewed by Harry Jessell, editor/publisher, TVNewsday.

10:45-11:15 a.m.

TVB ePORT: Spot’s Break-Out Solution

Moderator: Abby Auerbach, executive VP, TVB

Panelists: Frank Comerford, president/general manager, WNBC New York; Greg Smith, chief information officer, McCann Worldgroup (via videotape); David Prager, president, Click IT Solutions

11:15-11:40 a.m.

2010 TV Station Revenue Model

Industry analyst Tom Wolzien imagines where the digital transition will take television by 2010

11:40 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

Political Spending 2007/2008

Moderator: Victor Miller, senior managing director, Bear Stearns

Panelists: Mark Halperin, political analyst, ABC News; Evan Tracey, COO, TNS/Campaign Media Analysis Group; Kathleen Keefe, VP sales, Hearst-Argyle

12:45-2:15 p.m.

Host: Deborah Norville, host, Inside Edition

Presentation of Ad Council’s Silver Bell Awards

Presentation of Broadcasting & Cable’s Broadcaster of the Year Award to Roger Ogden, president/CEO, Gannett Broadcasting

Presentation of TVB Broadcast Excellence Award to Bob Schieffer anchor Face the Nation, CBS News