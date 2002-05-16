Talkers and judges rule syndie sweeps

The first full week of the sweeps saw a tale of two genres -- talk and court

-- and the continued strength of rookie Texas Justice.

The week ended May 5 saw Justice reclaim its top spot among rookie

first-run strips with the biggest week-to-week increase of any strip, up 16

percent to a 2.2. And that was in a week when no other strip was up by double-digits.

Relinquishing the top spot after one week at No. 1 was Crossing Over with

John Edward, down 10 percent to a 1.8 and tied at No. 2 with The Weakest

Link, which was flat at a 1.8.

Looking at the May sweeps performance, six of the seven veteran syndicated court

shows showed year-to-year increases, while nine of the 10 veteran talkers were

down from last year at this time.

Judge Judy, at a 5.9, was up 4 percent from last year; Divorce Court, at a 2.7, was up 4

percent; and Judge Greg Mathis, at a 2.2, was up 16 percent (although

that is an apples-to-oranges comparison since it was one hour last year and this

year, it's a half-hour). People's Court, at a 2.0, was up 18 percent.

The only downer was Judge Hatchett, off 11 percent to a 1.7.

On the talk side, by contrast, Oprah led talkers at a 5.7, but down 2

percent; Live with Regis and Kelly was down 6 percent; Maury was

the only talker to improve, with a numerologically consistent third-place

showing of a 3.3, up 3 percent. Jerry Springer, at No. 4, saw the most

erosion among talkers, down 26 percent from last year at a 2.5. Rosie

and Montel were tied in fifth with a 2.3. Rosie was down 18

percent and Montel 21 percent.