Talk Trio Emerges With Sweeps Gains

Several objects in the mirror of the National People Meter sample were actually larger than they appeared.

The May sweep final results are in for the weighted averages from all 210 Nielsen markets for the talk shows and three talkers were up over their May 2006 time periods when all telecasts in all markets are counted. None were up in the results of the National People Meter sample released three weeks ago.

The three gainers were rookie champ Rachel Ray, which gets most-improved honors over year-ago time period ratings, up 5% to a 2.3 rating/8 share average in households for all telecasts, and up in all key female demos, topped by a 17% gain in women 25-54.

Ellen DeGeneres was up 4% over last May in households to a 2.6 rating/8 share and also improved female demos across the board with a 17% gain with women 18-34. Live With Regis & Kelly was up 3% to a 3.6 rating/14 share household average.

In the national Peoplemeter Ratings for the sweep, which is not a time period comparison, Ellen had been down 4% from last May; Live was unchanged, and Rachel Ray's year-to-year comparison was not possible since she is a rookie.

Most of the other talk shows had small declines May to May in the all-market measurement, but Jerry Springer held steady with its May 06 1.1 rating/4 share average for all telecasts and was up 17% among women 18-49. Tyra Banks was also up 17% among women 18-49.

Dr. Phil had the largest increase by far over its lead-in rating in May, averaging a whopping 82% improvement for all telecasts in all markets.