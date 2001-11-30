Talk, Attorney axed

The November sweeps have taken their toll on two first-run syndicated

shows.

Tribune Entertainment cancelled new talk/relationship series Talk or

Walk after only 10 weeks and Twentieth TV has pulled the plug on

two-year-old court series Power of Attorney.

Both series had been struggling in the ratings.

Talk or Walk has averaged a lowly 0.7 national rating since its Sept. 17

debut and Power of Attorney has averaged a 1.8 rating in its second

season, down 25% from last year at this time, according to Nielsen Media

Research.

Talk or Walk, which was hosted by author/relationship expert Michael

Baisden, had couples at an 'impasse' discuss whether they should remain together

or not.

A Tribune Entertainment spokesman said Talk or Walk was 'a unique

concept that didn't perform to satisfactory levels.'

As for Power of Attorney, the court show that featured a number of

celebrity attorneys slugging it out, Twentieth executives say the show will

continue to air episodes until Jan. 4, 2002. - Joe Schlosser