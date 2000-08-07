Talk about convergence

The consumer who wants it all might want to visit ZapMedia.com to check out the ZapStation Universal Media Player. According to the company, the ZapStation will feature an MP3 player and jukebox, a CD/DVD player, and storage for as many as 10,00 songs or 20 hours of digital video, all for $599. The ZapStation plugs into existing TVs, stereos and the Internet, allowing consumers to download, stream, store and manage access to video and music files from the Internet.