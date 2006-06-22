Talent Trumps Dancing

The premiere of Simon Cowell-produced America’s Got Talent on NBC gave the Peacock network a win over Fox’s strong So You Think You Can Dance Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour series premiere of Talent scored a 4.6 rating/13 share in the key 18-49 demo from 9-10. It went against Dance in its second hour, and its 4.4/13 (it went up to a 4.8/14 in its second hour) danced all over Fox’s 4.0/12. Dance got a 3.1/10 from 8-9.

NBC was No. 1 for the night with a 3.8/12 in the demo. Fox was second with a 3.5/11.

At No. 3 was CBS with a 2.3/7. Its highest-rated show was a rerun of CSY: NY from 10-11 (2.6/8). Its only first-run show, Big Brother, earned a 2.2/7 from 8-9.

ABC was fourth with a 1.2/4 for a night of reruns.

The WB and UPN were fifth and sixth, with an 0.6/2 and an 0.3/1, respectively.