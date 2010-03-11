TalentStayingLocal

Herndon, who’s 34, turned down a job with a network-owned

station in a Top 5 market a few years ago. He won’t rule out a move

in the future, but for now he says he’s more than happy to work in

his hometown market, for managers with local roots, and for a company

that has been able to avoid furloughs and bankruptcy amidst

the miserable local TV economy the last few years.

While anchors have for decades hopscotched the U.S. every few

years in pursuit of the next big contract, an increasing number—including

Herndon—are less eager to leave the safety of a smaller market.

“It used to be the norm to make a move just for the sake of making

a move,” Herndon says. “But people are a lot more cautious about it

now. If it’s not an ideal fit, they have no problem not making it.”

Anchors, station executives and

agents speak of a landmark shift in

local television. An increasing sentiment

among on-air talent, burned by

layoffs and corporate instability the

last few years, sees them opting for

the bird-in-hand nature of their current

station—even if greater exposure and

pay may await in a larger market.

“I’ve always said, if you find the

right market, stay there. But they

don’t always listen to me,” says Sandra

Connell, president of placement

and coaching firm Talent Dynamics. “But what I’m seeing going

on around the country is, [anchors] are evaluating more, and a lot

of them are happy just to stay put.”

HIRING ONCE AGAIN

Talent scouts and agents have had a slow couple of years, with numerous

stations not fi lling vacated positions in the face of the crippling

recession. But as automotive advertising continues to pick up

and some $1.8 billion in political spending is forecasted to be added

to local TV coffers this year, according to the Television Bureau of

Advertising, stations have begun not only to fill talent positions but

hire new anchors to helm fledgling newscasts. Connell, for one, has 50 requests for talent on file right now, more than double the 20 she

had at the same point last year.

“There’s been a break in the logjam the past few months,” says

WPXI Pittsburgh VP/General Manager Ray Carter, who tapped

former KUSA Washington anchor Todd McDermott for WPXI’s

morning news in January. “People are hiring again.”

But while the Top 10 markets have traditionally offered anchor

salaries reaching well into the seven figures, the great reset of the

local TV economy has resulted in more modest pay all around. An

RTDNA/Hofstra University survey revealed that reporters saw the

biggest pay cuts in the local TV business last year, with salaries

down 13.3% year-over-year. Next-hardest-hit were anchors, with an

11.5% paycheck paring. It was the first time the survey reported an

overall drop in TV salaries in the 15 years it has been conducted.

The study’s authors said

the “upper end of the food

chain” was most affected

by sliced wages. With a

narrower gap in pay between

large and smaller

markets, anchors are less

enticed to move to a job

in the big city. “It used to

be, the bigger the market, the bigger the pay,” says WFTV Orlando

News Director Bob Jordan. “It’s not necessarily the case anymore.”

With the recession sending major broadcasters such as Tribune,

Freedom Communications and Young Broadcasting stumbling

into bankruptcy protection, hiring managers say that anchors and

reporters are paying way more attention to the state of companies

that might be their next landing point. Whether a company has

been through (or remains in) Chapter 11, is mandating furloughs

or has gone through heavy layoffs all play a bigger part in an anchor’s next career move—or a refusal to move.

“People aren’t just looking at the job and the station,” says

WNEM Flint-Saginaw VP/General Manager Al Blinke. “They’re

looking at the company: Is it on the edge, or is it stable enough to

take care of its people? People are asking a lot more questions about

the state of the company than they used to.”

Besides stable parents, reporters are also more interested in a

company’s journalistic chops. Cuts to pay and personnel have

thinned the reporter herd considerably; what remains is an idealistic

group that’s increasingly intent on doing solid “Big J” journalism,

as one Top 10 market anchor puts it. Outfits with strong news reputations

like Belo, Cox and Hearst pop up on more wish lists than before,

say some industry watchers, as well as markets such as Austin,

Seattle and Boston that are thought to have savvy viewers.

For many anchors, the anxiety about moving on and up is rooted

in matters as mundane as real estate. With much of the country’s

homeowners still reeling from the recent mortgage crisis, local TV

professionals are often squeamish about the prospect of selling a

house they may have dramatically overpaid for after landing that

fat contract in the more lucrative days of local TV. “My ideal job

candidate is a renter,” quips WFTV’s Jordan.

That trend is not limited to talent, with department heads and general

managers often suffering from the same strain of buyer remorse.

“They say they’d like to move, but just don’t know if they can sell their

home,” says Frank N. Magid VP of Talent Placement Services Barbara

Frye. “It’s not as simple to get people to move as it once was.”

SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE

Not everybody is buying into this better-safe philosophy, however. As

long as the country is divided into multiple television markets, there

will be anchors and reporters seeking bigger stages. Several station

insiders point out that it’s a banner time for younger reporters to land

in a large market without toiling in a succession of midsize markets,

as the big-city stations frequently find the newbies’ modest salary requirements

more in line with the new economics of station TV.

And many aspiring reporters still see moving every few years as an

essential part of their endgame toward the major-market anchor desk.

“Going from market to market is definitely something I see myself doing,”

says Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo senior Kayla Smith, a part-timer

at KSBY. “I look forward to the traditional moving up the pyramid.”

Furthermore, multiple aspiring reporters say the parent company

still lags behind market size and job description on their job-seeking

wish list. “As far

as looking at ownership

groups in deciding

where to jump, I don’t

look at it much,” says

KNDU Kennewick,

Wash., first-year reporter

Chris Hurst.

But for the more senior

set, who have lived and perhaps struggled through the current

economic realities, they’re doing considerable homework before

making a move, crunching the cost-of-living numbers and scrutinizing

job security issues—and increasingly deciding that the best

career move might be the one you never make.

“There’s so much uncertainty in the world we live in; people are

cautious about taking jobs in larger markets,” says WNEM’s Blinke.

“I think they’re seeing real value in being the big fish in the small

pond, instead of the small fish in the big pond.”