Tale of the TV and Radio Tape

Now that the smoke, mostly blue, has cleared from the election, here's a look at how the broadcast and cable veterans fared trying to get to Washington--or in one case, Harrisburg--or remain there. The vast majority of vets were Republican and, according to NCTA, only one was a cable veteran.

The overall box score was 3 for 9, with Dems going 0 for 1, and Republicans 3 for 8.

Senate

Republican John Raese lost his bid to unseat the longest serving Senator, West Virginia's Robert Byrd. A bid as uphill as the local terrain. Raese is chairman of the West Virginia Radio Corporation, which owns 15 radio stations as well as a 56-station network.

Democrat Ned Lamont couldn't make it two for two. After defeating an Iraq-war scarred Joe Lieberman in the Senate Primary in Connecticut, he was defeated by the newly but only temporarily independent Lieberman in the general election. Lamont ran the Cablevision system in Fairfield, Conn., before launching his own private cable company, Lamont Digital Systems.

And last but not least, incumbent Conrad Burns, Montana Senator (R), a big friend of broadcasters, lost his high-profile race in a squeaker. Burns is a former farm broadcaster and founder of the Northern Ag Network, serving 31 radio and TV stations in Montana and Wyoming, which he sold in 1986.

House

Republican Dave Magnum lost his bid for a House seat in Wisconsin's Second District. He owns the Magnum Broadcasting Group, which he launched in 1991 and which boasts one TV station and eight radio stations.

Bucking the Oregon trend--four of five House races there went to Dems--Republican Greg Walden held his second district seat convincingly (by 36%), according to the New York Times. Walden, a member of the House Telecommunications Subcommittee, owns and operates five radio stations.

Former Sportscaster J. D Hayworth, who had been representing Arizona's fifth district and was a familiar face on cable news, lost a close race (by 4%), for re-election.

Another trend bucker was incumbent Republican Mike Pence, from Indiana's 6th district. The former radio talk show host won handily (20 percentage points according to NYT).

Major League Baseball TV and radio sales exec Italo Zanzi, a Republican, lost his bid to represent New York's first district.

Smaller House

And finally, Frank Andrews has won a seat to the Pennsylvania state house. Andrews is the former news director and anchor who exited WYOU TV Scranton to concentrate on the race.