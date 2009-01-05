Trending

The Tale of How We Got to 'Sesame Street'

By

Sunny days these are not, and everything is definitely not A-OK. What a perfect time then to ask that age-old question: "Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?"

And how fortunate that veteran journalist Michael Davis has come along just in time to provide the answer with Street Gang: The Complete History of Sesame Street, published last week by Viking Press.

Click here to read the complete story....