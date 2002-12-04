Taken with Taken
Viewers are clearly taken with Sci Fi Channel's new mega-miniseries,
Taken.
The Dec. 2 two-hour premiere episode grabbed a stellar 4.9 rating with
6.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Most viewers returned for the second night, which harvested an impressive 4.1
rating with 4.8 million viewers.
The $35 million project co-produced with Steven Spielberg airs over 10
weeknights through Dec. 13.
Sci Fi will reair the first five episodes this
weekend.
