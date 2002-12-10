Taken snatches No. 1 spot

Sci Fi Channel eclipsed all its cable competitors in the weekly Nielsen

Media Research race last week, buoyed by stunning ratings for its Taken miniseries.

Sci Fi finished the week of Dec. 2 through 8 with a mammoth 2.8 prime time

average.

Taken, is in its second week on Sci Fi, averaged a 4.0 rating after five

episodes premiered last week. Five more two-hour shows debut on weeknights this

week.

Taken's Dec. 2 premiere notched a stellar 4.9 rating, and the $35 million

miniseries, co-produced with Steven Spielberg, dipped only as low as a 3.6

rating for the Dec. 4 and 5 installments, according to a Turner Entertainment Research

analysis of Nielsen data.

Trailing Sci Fi in the overall ratings were ESPN and Turner Network Television with 2.0 prime

time averages. ESPN boasted cable's highest-rated program for the week, a Dec.

8 National Football League contest between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, which turned

in a blistering 8.7 rating.

TNT scored a 4.5 rating for star-studded original movie Miss Lettie

and Me, co-produced with Johnson & Johnson and featuring Mary Tyler

Moore and Burt Reynolds.

Rounding out the top five were Lifetime Television with a 1.8 average and USA Network

and Nickelodeon, each with 1.6 averages. Along with Sci Fi, other networks making

notable prime time gains last week included Fox News Channel (1.3 average) and ABC

Family (1.2).