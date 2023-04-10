Tagboard Cloud Production Studio Adds Adobe, AWS Integrations

Tagboard said it has added integrations with Adobe Photoshop and real-time production analytics from Amazon Web Services to its cloud production studio.

The new version of the product also features automated production workflows with APIs enabling producers to create dynamic content from any data source.

Tagboard will unveil its latest software and production tool at NAB Show, which starts April 15.

“In an industry that works in milliseconds, there’s absolutely zero excuse for the inefficiencies of traditional workflows and outdated processes,” Tagboard CEO Nathan Peterson said. “Not only are we turning today’s broadcast and in-venue screens into two-way communication devices that keep audiences engaged with partners across channels, but with these new releases, we’re drastically reducing the operating overhead for production teams to do so. The phrase ‘that’ll take too much time’ should never be spoken again.”

Tagboard works with numerous media companies including Fox Sports and Sinclair Broadcast Group. Fox Sports used Tagboard for its digital coverage of the Qatar World Cup.

“We first partnered with Tagboard in 2018 and quickly found a teammate eager to help us increase interactivity & innovation within our productions,” Fox Sports senior VP of digital Mike Bucklin said. “Tagboard already has the most versatility of any product we’ve utilized, but the features announced today will allow us to be far more efficient, bringing ideas to life much faster without sacrificing quality.”

Tagboard was also recently selected for NBA Launchpad, the league’s initiative supporting emerging technologies.

The company’s new integration with Adobe allows producers to eliminate duplicative work involved in bringing a graphic design to a screen, Tagboard said. Tagboard’s graphics studio automatically imports files from Photoshop, creating a seamless handoff process from designers to production teams.

“In most production environments, the process of building new graphics can involve multiple people handing off design files to one another and rebuilding them in separate platforms — essentially building the same thing multiple times,“ Peterson said. “But today’s content demands can’t afford to be held back by yesterday’s processes. Our clients take great care in hiring the most creative teams in the industry, and with our new Adobe integration, their incredibly talented producers get to focus on bringing the world’s best stories to life instead of doing duplicative work that good technology should handle.”

Tagboard worked with Amazon Web Services to launch its new production suite.

Working with AWS Tagboard is able to process real-time data and provide a fast, safe, and reliable graphic interface,

Tagboard media and sports telecasters also can see real-time engagement data across their key media properties. By better understanding viewer behavior and exactly when, where and how fans are interacting with content, producers can improve editorial decision-making and monetization.

“Our clients are able to scale their storytelling with new channels, new content, and alternative streams to create more personalized, more highly-engaged stories,“ Peterson said. “Not only does this create more content production than we’ve ever seen before, but it also drives a flywheel of audience engagement that activates the sponsorships more deeply as well.”