Tad Smith Is New CEO of B&C Parent

Reed Business Information has named Tad Smith CEO.

As RBI Media Division chief, Smith helmed business and editorial content for publications including B&C, Daily Variety, Variety, Multichannel News and Publishers Weekly, as well as entertainment research firm MarketCast.

He oversaw redesigns at B&C and Publishers Weekly, paired with Google to grow RBI’s Web revenue, and helped launch editions of several Reed publications in China.

Jim Casella, CEO since January 2002, steps up to vice chairman of Reed Business to focus on international expansion.