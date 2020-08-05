‘Tacoma FD’ Gets Renewed For Third Season on truTV

TruTV said it has renewed Tacoma FD for a third season and has ordered 13 new episodes of the comedy series.

Brett Weitz, the general manager of AT&T’s TBS, TNT and truTV surprised the cast by announcing the renewal during an episode of Talkoma FD that will air Thursday.

Meanwhile, TBS has picked up season 3 of The Misery Index, which features the cast of truTV’s Impractical Jokers and is hosted by Jameela Jamil.

truTV is doubling down on the jokers, renewing Impractical Jokers for season 9 of Impractical Jokers and ordering new episodes of Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party.

Another AT&T channel, HBO Max, will be streaming the premier of Impractical Jokers: The Movie on Sept. 1.

“The Impractical Jokers franchise continues to deliver each and every time,” said Weitz. “The plan is continue to grow their business from an incredibly solid foundation and deliver to a passionate fanbase that’s second to none.”

TruTV says that Tacoma FD grew season-over-season and is among ad-supported cable’s top five comedy series.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the work this team has achieved season after season” said Weitz. ““With Tacoma FD’s fanbase continuing to grow, the show is a huge success story for us, and we can’t wait to see what kind of Station 24 shenanigans Kevin, Steve, and the incredible cast come up with next.”

Tacoma FD stars co-creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme.

“I'm incredibly excited -- mostly because I get to watch Kevin begin his arduous, six-month mustache-growing process,” said Lemme. “He only has 12 hair holes in his upper lip, so it takes some time.”

Tacoma FD is executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment.

Impractical Jokers is produced by NorthSouth Productions with Charlie DeBevoise, Pete McPartland Jr., Gatto, Murray, Quinn and Vulcano serving as executive producers.