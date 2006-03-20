T-Mobile Taps Wolverton

Amy Wolverton, senior counsel in Verizon's federal regulatory group, has joined T-Mobile as senior corporate counsel.

At Verizon, she dealt with internet policy, including net neutrality, among other issues. At T-Mobile, she will handle issues including the universal service fund and VoIP (voice over internet protocol) issues.

Before working for the telcos, Wolverton was with Discovery Communications and Cox Cable, as well as in private practice.