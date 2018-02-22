T-Mobile Returns to Present Univision’s ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’

T-Mobile is returning as the presenting sponsor of Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro.

This year marks the 30th annual edition of the Latin Music Awards.

For T-Mobile, this is the sixth year as presenting sponsor.

Also sponsoring the show are Honda, Ford, Subway, McDonald’s and Walgreens.

“We are excited to welcome our sponsors to this special 30th edition of Premio lo Nuestro, which brings to life our audiences’ passion for music,” said Steve Mandala, president of Advertising and Marketing, at Univision Communications. “This year’s celebration of musical legends and chart toppers offers partners a unique and effective platform to connect with this dynamic audience. As the longest-running music awards show for Latin music, Premio Lo Nuestro helps brands engage viewers through innovative and personalized integrations.”

As part of its presenting sponsorship, T-Mobile will host the pre-show Noche de Estrellas, in which stars walk the magenta carpet. During the show a T-Mobile branded segment will highlight musician J Balvin’s role in helping shape the future of music.

Honda will be involved in a new campaign, Mas Alla do lo Mejor, which honors individual in music, education and social good and shares their stories.



Premio Lo Nuestro will be broadcst live from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Univision Thursday night.