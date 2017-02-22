T-Mobile to Present Annual ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ Awards

Univision Communications said that the 29th edition of its Premio Lo Nuestro Latin Music Awards show will be presented by T-Mobile for a fifth year.

Other sponsors include Chevrolet, Honda, Korbel California Champagne, L’Oréal Paris, McDonald’s and Walmart.

Premio Lo Nuestro will be broadcast live from Miami Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, following a magenta carpet show, Noche de Estrellas at 7 p.m.

T-Mobile will present the pre-show and offer fans exclusive behind the scenes footage and live coverage via the phone company’s social channels.



“Premio Lo Nuestro and T-Mobile share more than just a marquee billing – we’re both known for larger than life performances,” said Andrew Sherrard, chief marketing officer, T-Mobile USA. “This year we’ve got a special gift for viewers. I don’t want to give away the surprise but let’s just say it’s a first in PLN history that you won’t want to miss.”

Music fans will be able to engage the show, their favorite artists and this year’s nominees on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via PremioLoNuestro, or by using hashtag #PremioLoNuestro on their favorite social media platforms. Fans can listen to the music of confirmed artists on Univision radio stations across the country and on Uforia Music platforms.

“Whether it’s our award shows or reality programs, Univision has been successfully engaging music aficionados through one of their strongest passion points across platforms. We’ve seen the numbers of that music passion come to life in how engaged they are tuning in, to how much they interact with Univision on social media,” said Keith Turner, Univision’s president of advertising and marketing, With Premio Lo Nuestro we are once again putting our partners at the intersection of that interaction to connect with our incredibly engaged audience in a timely, culturally effective experience.”