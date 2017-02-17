ABC Says Oscar Telecast Ads Are Sold Out

ABC says it has sold out the advertising inventory for its Academy Awards broadcast, airing Feb. 26.

The Oscars are often referred to as the Super Bowl for women because the broadcast attracts a large, female-skewing audience. Also sponsors often run commercials that are new or specially created for the event.

ABC was getting as much as $2.5 million for each 30-second spot, according to sources.

Among the advertisers on the broadcast will be AARP, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, AT&T, Diamond Producers Assn., FX, GEICO, GM, Hyatt, J&J, McDonald’s, the New York Times, Revlon, Samsung, United Healthcare, Verizon and Walmart.

ABC’s siblings at the Walt Disney Studio and Disney Attractions will also sponsor the broadcast.

The 89th Oscars will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.