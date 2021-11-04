T-Mobile Customers To Get Paramount Plus Free for 1 Year

T-Mobile and ViacomCBS on Thursday announced that new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a full year of Paramount Plus Essential for free.

"At T-Mobile, everyone means everyone. And now, every one of our postpaid consumers can get a mountain of awesome entertainment with Paramount Plus Essential on us for a full year. That’s true whether you have a consumer or a home internet plan and whether you have a new Magenta Max plan or are on a plan from 10 years ago,” said Jon Freier, consumer group president at T-Mobile. “With Paramount Plus, in addition to all our other streaming benefits, customers can truly watch virtually anywhere, anytime, on any smartphone and all at no extra cost with T-Mobile.”

Customers can go to a T-Mobile website to sign up for the free year of the ad-supported version of Paramount Plus. After 12 months, the subscription will renew for $4.99, or the current price.

“The partnership with T-Mobile is a key part to our growth strategy as we continue to scale Paramount Plus to become a global leader in streaming,” said Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “This incredible offer is available to T-Mobile’s full suite of postpaid consumers, exposing Paramount Plus to a massive new and diverse audience that will have the opportunity to experience the service’s unmatched content portfolio and unique value proposition as a total household product.”