AT & T hits 2M digital subs mark

LaVerne and Dena Suchie of Crestwood, Ill., are AT & T's 2 millionth digital cable customers. Chairman and CEO Michael Armstrong made the announcement at the company's annual meeting, held in Chicago. AT & T aims to secure "2.5 million to 3.5 million" digital customers by the end of 2000, according to the company. The Suchies are getting a big-screen TV and a year of free cable for being landmark subscribers.