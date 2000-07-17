AT & T Broadband taps RespondTV
AT & T Broadband will use RespondTV's infrastructure and services to support interactive television applications.
AT & T Broadband will integrate RespondTV functionality into its interactive television platform and intends to use software tools from RespondTV to monitor and control enhancements in advertising and programming.
Trials and the initial-system rollout will take place later this year or in early 2001.
