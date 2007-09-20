Synergy at NBC: Heroes Star Oka to Promote Sunday Night Football

NBC Sports is enlistingHeroes star Masi Oka to promoteSunday Night Football, beginning with this weekend’s Dallas Cowboys-Chicago Bears game.

Oka and bombastic Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens will appear in an opening segment that will also be used to promote both Sunday Night Football and Heroes through the season.

"These are unique and fun ways to create a link between two of our strongest franchises -- Sunday Night Football and Heroes," said John Miller, chief marketing officer of the NBC Universal TV Group.

Heroes -- which NBC badly needs to follow strongly on its breakout rookie season -- returns to the air Monday, thus the timing of the collaboration between NBC Sports and The NBC Agency.