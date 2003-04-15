Syndies up as war closes

After two weeks of war-related declines, a number of syndicated shows rallied

in the week ending April 6.

Cable news viewing declined 7 percent compared with the prior week, although

households watching the major cable news networks remained at nearly triple

their numbers.

Rookies, magazines and weekly hours all were higher, while talk shows were

mixed and court shows continued to decline.

Six of the eight first-run rookie strips rebounded.

King World Productions' Dr. Phil, the No. 2 overall talk show, was up 7 percent

to a 4.6.

Buena Vista Television's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, the No. 3 game show

overall, was up 23 percent to 3.2. Sony Pictures Television's Pyramid gained 6 percent to

1.8.

NBC Enterprises' The John Walsh Show gained 8 percent to 1.4.

Warner Bros.' Celebrity Justice, which is cleared mainly in late-night

slots, was up 8 percent to 1.3.

Warner Bros.' Caroline Rhea was up 14 percent to 0.8.

And Twentieth Television's Good Day Live at an 0.8 and Paramount Television's Life

Moments at an 0.5 both stayed flat.

In access, the top three magazines were all higher.

Paramount's Entertainment Tonight was up 2 percent to 5.2. King

World's Inside Edition gained 3 percent to 3.2.

NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood was up 8 percent to 2.7.

In weekly action, the top four weekly hours were up sharply. Paramount's

ET Weekend, the top weekly hour, was up 28 percent to 3.2.

Twentieth's The X-Files was up 30 percent to 2.6.

Twentieth's The Practice was up 10 percent to 2.3.

Twentieth's World Wildest's Police Videos was up 15 percent, tying The

Practice at a 2.3.

Elsewhere, talk shows were mixed.

King World's Oprah fell to its lowest rating of the season, slipping

11 percent to a 4.9, only three-tenths of a ratings point ahead of rookie Dr.

Phil.

Live with Regis and Kelly was up 13 percent to a 3.5, coming off

of a season low.

Universal Television's Maury, also coming off this season's lowest rating, gained

12 percent to 2.8.

Most court shows remained lower.

Paramount's Judge Judy was flat at a 4.7.

Paramount's Judge Joe Brown was down 3 percent to 3.1.

Twentieth's Divorce Court slipped to a new season low, losing 11

percent to 2.4.