Syndies thrive during sweeps
Syndication is faring well in February sweeps, with weekly newsmagazines
leading the way in the week ending Feb. 9.
Paramount Television's Entertainment Tonight improved for the fifth time in the
past six weeks, gaining 10 percent to a new season high of 6.9 and beating its
previous season high by one-half of a ratings point. Compared with last year, ET
is up 8 percent.
King World Productions' Inside Edition was up 3 percent to a new season high of
3.8 and up 15 percent year-to-year.
Warner Bros.' Extra was third, up 7 percent to 3.0 and matching its
season high.
The show also was up 3 percent over last year.
NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood remained No. 4, up 7 percent
to a 2.9, unchanged from last year.
In rookie reality, Warner Bros.' Celebrity Justice, cleared mostly in
late-night slots, was up 8 percent to a 1.4, matching its season high.
Paramount's Life Moments was unchanged from its record low of 0.6, set
last week after being downgraded on the NBC owned-and-operated stations.
Among court shows, Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was the only program to
improve.
It was up 5 percent to a new season-high of 2.2, but down 4 percent from last
year.
Paramount's Judge Judy, the top court show, was down 2 percent to a
5.6 and down 13 percent year-to-year.
In second place, Paramount's Judge Joe Brown was flat at a 3.6 and
down 3 percent from last year.
All of the talk shows were down from last year except Sony Pictures Television's Ricki
Lake, which was flat year-to-year at a 1.8.
King World's Oprah was up 2 percent to a 5.9 but down 5 percent from
last year.
King World's Dr. Phil was up 4 percent to a 5.4, matching its season
high.
Buena Vista Television's Live with Regis and Kelly was up 5 percent to 3.9, also
matching its season high, down 3 percent from last year.
Among the other rookie talkers, NBC Enterprises' The John Walsh Show
was flat at a 1.4.
Warner Bros.' The Caroline Rhea Show, which is cleared mostly in
late-night in the top-10 markets, was up 11 percent to a 1.0.
Twentieth Television's Good Day Live, in its fifth week of national syndication
after a slow rollout, was flat at a 0.9.
Among the rookie game shows, Buena Vista Television's Who Wants to Be a
Millionaire was unchanged at a 3.5, while Sony's Pyramid was down 5
percent to 1.9.
The weekly hours recovered sharply from the depressed ratings caused by
coverage of the space-shuttle Columbia tragedy in the prior week.
For the second weekend of the sweep, Paramount's ET Weekend was tops
for the 60th time in the past 61 weeks, gaining 14 percent to a 4.1,
up 8 percent over last year.
Tribune's Mutant X and Andromeda tied for second place at
2.6, with each show gaining 24 percent. That marked a new season high for
Andromeda, which was down 10 percent from last year.
Mutant X was up 13 percent year-to-year.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc./NBC's Stargate SG-1 was up 19 percent to a 2.5 but down 22
percent from last year.
Double-digit gainers among the top rookie weeklies included Tribune's
Adventure Inc., which was up 15 percent to a new high of 2.3. NBC
Enterprises' She Spies was up 17 percent to a 2.1 and NBC's rookie
half-hour, The Chris Matthews Show, gained 47 percent to a new record
high of 2.2.
