Syndies thrive during sweeps

Syndication is faring well in February sweeps, with weekly newsmagazines

leading the way in the week ending Feb. 9.

Paramount Television's Entertainment Tonight improved for the fifth time in the

past six weeks, gaining 10 percent to a new season high of 6.9 and beating its

previous season high by one-half of a ratings point. Compared with last year, ET

is up 8 percent.

King World Productions' Inside Edition was up 3 percent to a new season high of

3.8 and up 15 percent year-to-year.

Warner Bros.' Extra was third, up 7 percent to 3.0 and matching its

season high.

The show also was up 3 percent over last year.

NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood remained No. 4, up 7 percent

to a 2.9, unchanged from last year.

In rookie reality, Warner Bros.' Celebrity Justice, cleared mostly in

late-night slots, was up 8 percent to a 1.4, matching its season high.

Paramount's Life Moments was unchanged from its record low of 0.6, set

last week after being downgraded on the NBC owned-and-operated stations.

Among court shows, Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was the only program to

improve.

It was up 5 percent to a new season-high of 2.2, but down 4 percent from last

year.

Paramount's Judge Judy, the top court show, was down 2 percent to a

5.6 and down 13 percent year-to-year.

In second place, Paramount's Judge Joe Brown was flat at a 3.6 and

down 3 percent from last year.

All of the talk shows were down from last year except Sony Pictures Television's Ricki

Lake, which was flat year-to-year at a 1.8.

King World's Oprah was up 2 percent to a 5.9 but down 5 percent from

last year.

King World's Dr. Phil was up 4 percent to a 5.4, matching its season

high.

Buena Vista Television's Live with Regis and Kelly was up 5 percent to 3.9, also

matching its season high, down 3 percent from last year.

Among the other rookie talkers, NBC Enterprises' The John Walsh Show

was flat at a 1.4.

Warner Bros.' The Caroline Rhea Show, which is cleared mostly in

late-night in the top-10 markets, was up 11 percent to a 1.0.

Twentieth Television's Good Day Live, in its fifth week of national syndication

after a slow rollout, was flat at a 0.9.

Among the rookie game shows, Buena Vista Television's Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire was unchanged at a 3.5, while Sony's Pyramid was down 5

percent to 1.9.

The weekly hours recovered sharply from the depressed ratings caused by

coverage of the space-shuttle Columbia tragedy in the prior week.

For the second weekend of the sweep, Paramount's ET Weekend was tops

for the 60th time in the past 61 weeks, gaining 14 percent to a 4.1,

up 8 percent over last year.

Tribune's Mutant X and Andromeda tied for second place at

2.6, with each show gaining 24 percent. That marked a new season high for

Andromeda, which was down 10 percent from last year.

Mutant X was up 13 percent year-to-year.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc./NBC's Stargate SG-1 was up 19 percent to a 2.5 but down 22

percent from last year.

Double-digit gainers among the top rookie weeklies included Tribune's

Adventure Inc., which was up 15 percent to a new high of 2.3. NBC

Enterprises' She Spies was up 17 percent to a 2.1 and NBC's rookie

half-hour, The Chris Matthews Show, gained 47 percent to a new record

high of 2.2.