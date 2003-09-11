Syndies Up Slightly

In the final week of the 2002-2003 syndication season (the week ending Aug.

31), average viewing levels, already low, inched up only slightly -- three

quarters of a percent -- as viewers milked the last days of summer vacation.

Ratings for the top game and talk shows were somewhat higher than the

previous week, but a couple of relationship shows ended the season on a down

note.

Wheel of Fortune continued to lead among game shows, up 4% to a 7.7;

Jeopardy! was up 7% to a 6.3; and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was

up 3% to a 3.1.

In talk, Oprah rebounded off its season low, up 2% to a 5.0, while

Dr. Phil was up 8% to a 4.3. Maury was up 3% to a 3.3, and Live

with Regis and Kelly was up 3% to a 3.0.

Two dating shows hit new lows for the season. Blind Date was down 13%

to a 1.4 and Ex-Treme Dating slid 22% to a 0.7.

Fifth Wheel was unchanged at a 1.2.

The only other strip to hit a new low was off-net Dharma & Greg,

which fell 9% to a 2.0. On the plus side, elimiDate led the dating

category with a 1.7, up 6% from the week before.

Elsewhere, Judge Judy topped court shows, up 4% to a 4.7, and

Entertainment Tonight continued as the top magagzine, even at a 4.6.

On the weekend, major movie0review shows Ebert & Roeper and Hot

Ticket each finished the season with a 1.5. E&R was down 6% from

the week before; Hot Ticket was up 7%.