Syndies Silent on New Strips

Syndicators are rarely shy about trumpeting their NATPE successes.

Warner Bros, for instance, was telling everybody in earshot that Ellen has been renewed for next season in 95% of the country.

But they're generally less voluble when it comes to talking about shows that are struggling.

So, as NATPE was closing down Thursday, it wasn't surprising that syndicators weren't talking about the future of their lowest rated first-run strips.

While the silence doesn't mean that they're doomed, things could certainly be looking better.

As of Thursday afternoon, syndicator silence extended to the following shows:



--Sony's Life & Style (it ranks 144 out of 151 so far this season with an average household rating of 0.5)

--Sony's Pat Croce (0.7 rating)

--Twentieth's Ambush Makeover (1.1 rating)

--Twentieth's Texas Justice (2.0 rating)

--Twentieth's Good Day Live (0.9 rating)

--Warner's The Larry Elder Show (0.9 rating)

--Warner's Street Smarts (0.9 rating)