Syndies: Shows benefit from snow

The blizzard that shut down the East Coast on President's Day drove

syndicated shows to some of their best results in years.

Among magazine shows, Paramount's Entertainment Tonight hit its

highest household score in 106 weeks with a 6.9 rating, a 15 percent increase

over last year.

ET was also the highest-rated first-run syndicated show in adults 18

through 34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

King World Productions' Inside Edition tied its season-high rating with a 3.8.

NBC's Access Hollywood, on its way to its best sweeps in six years,

scored a 2.9 household rating, while Warner Bros.' Extra hit a 2.7.

King World's The Oprah Winfrey Show led the talk shows with a 7.4

household rating, a three-year high for the show and a 37 percent year-to-year

increase.

Oprah also notched records in all of her key female demos, with a three-year

high in women 18 through 34, a four-year high in women 18 through 49 and a

five-year high in women 25 through 54.

King World's star rookie, Dr. Phil, hit new season highs, posting a

5.8 rating. The show was also up 14 percent in women 18 through 34, 14 percent

in women 18 through 49 and 12 percent among women 25 through 54 in a

week-to-week comparison.

Universal Television's Maury hit a new season high with a 3.8 rating in

households, a 12 percent increase over last year's performance. That's the

show's best performance since the week of Jan. 29, 2001.

Maury also tied Dr. Phil in adults 18 through 49 for second

place behind Oprah.

Paramount Television's Montel Williams also hit a season high with a 3.0 rating,

its highest in 62 weeks and a 7 percent increase over last year.

NBC Enterprises' The John Walsh Show tied its season high, posting a

1.6 rating, a 7 percent increase from the week before.

Among game shows, King World's Wheel of Fortune, featuring country-music stars, posted a new season high of 10.6, up from the previous week's 10.0

and a 12 percent increase over the prior year.

King World's Jeopardy! grabbed a new season high with a 8.3 household

rating, also scoring season highs in women 18 through 49 and women 25 through

54. Jeopardy! was up from the same week last year by 2 percent.

Finally, King World's Hollywood Squares tied its season high with a

3.0 rating, up 7 percent from the previous week.