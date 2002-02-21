Syndies show muscle in sweeps
Syndicated shows came out of the first week of the February sweeps in
strong shape, especially the top off-net sitcoms.
The top four off-net comedies all had season-high ratings, including
series-best ratings for freshmen Everybody Loves Raymond and King of
the Hill.
Raymond averaged a 6.4 rating for the week of Feb. 4 through 10,
and Kingscored a 3.7 rating, according
to Nielsen Media Research.
Raymond has improved 52 percent in the weekly ratings
since its debut, and King has jumped 48
percent from its premiere.
Friends led all off-net comedies, scoring a
season-best 7.9 rating.
Seinfeld was second with a season-high 7.3.
A number of other syndicated series hit season-best ratings, including
Wheel of Fortune at a 10.8 and Judge Judy with a 6.4.
