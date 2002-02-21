Syndies show muscle in sweeps

Syndicated shows came out of the first week of the February sweeps in

strong shape, especially the top off-net sitcoms.

The top four off-net comedies all had season-high ratings, including

series-best ratings for freshmen Everybody Loves Raymond and King of

the Hill.

Raymond averaged a 6.4 rating for the week of Feb. 4 through 10,

and Kingscored a 3.7 rating, according

to Nielsen Media Research.

Raymond has improved 52 percent in the weekly ratings

since its debut, and King has jumped 48

percent from its premiere.

Friends led all off-net comedies, scoring a

season-best 7.9 rating.

Seinfeld was second with a season-high 7.3.

A number of other syndicated series hit season-best ratings, including

Wheel of Fortune at a 10.8 and Judge Judy with a 6.4.