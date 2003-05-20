Syndies up in second week of May sweep
Most of syndication gained ground in the week ending May 11, which included
the second full week of the May sweep. Especially solid were the closely watched
new first-run strips and the court shows.
Four of the top five rookie first-runs showed improvement.
King World Productions' Dr. Phil was up 4% to 4.9.
Buena Vista Television's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire -- which had another
million-dollar winner May 8 -- hit its highest rating yet in New York, 5.6/14,
and beat King World's Oprah and Paramount Television's Judge Judy
head-to-head.
Nationally, Millionaire moved up 7% to 3.2. Sony Pictures Television's
Pyramid gained 6% to 1.9. Warner Bros.' Celebrity Justice,
cleared mainly in late-night slots, was up 8% to 1.3.
Also at 1.3, NBC Enterprises' The John Walsh Show was unchanged.
Elsewhere, five of the seven court shows had week-to-week growth.
Paramount's Judge Judy was up 4% to 5.0, while Paramount's
Judge Joe Brown jumped 9% to 3.5.
Twentieth Television's Divorce Court gained 4% to 2.9. Warner Bros.'
People's Court was up 5% to 2.2 and Warner Bros.' Judge Greg
Mathis was up 5% to 2.0.
Twentieth's Texas Justice slipped 5% down to 2.1 and Sony's
Judge Hatchett was unchanged at 1.6.
In access, magazines, off-network shows and game shows were all mixed.
Among mags, Paramount's Entertainment Tonight continued to dominate, moving up 2%
to 5.3. King World's Inside Edition fell 3% to 3.0.
NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood was up 4% to 2.5 and Warner
Bros.' Extra! dipped 4% to 2.4.
Warner Bros.' Friends was the top off-net sitcom for the fourth time
in the last six weeks, gaining 3% to 6.6.
Sony's Seinfeld dropped out of the top spot, losing 2% to 6.5.
King World's Everybody Loves Raymond was up 3% to 6.1.
In game-show action, the top-two games, King World's Wheel of Fortune
and King World's Jeopardy! were down slightly, losing 1% to 8.7
and 3% to 6.8, respectively.
But after Millionaire in third, Hollywood Squares was up 13% to 2.7 in fourth place.
Other winners included top talker Oprah, which opened up its biggest
lead in 12 weeks over second place Dr. Phil with a 5% increase to
6.3.
Paramount's Entertainment Tonight Weekend gained 8% to
3.9. Second-place Warner Bros.' ER was unchanged at 2.6.
