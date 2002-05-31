Syndies: Laughter is the best medicine

The week ending May 19 included the third full week of the May sweep (April

25 through May 22) for syndicated strips and the fourth and final weekend for

weeklies.

As a group, off-net sitcoms were the strongest genre, with the top six all

gaining on the previous week.

Going in the other direction was Spin City, which recorded a

two-season low, down 13 percent to a 1.3 rating. Compared with last year at this

time, the show is down 43 percent.

Friends led the off-net pack with a 7.3 rating, up 7 percent, followed by

Seinfeld, 6.2, up 3 percent; Everybody Loves Raymond, 5.9, up 4

percent; Frasier, 3.4, up 6 percent; King of the Hill, 3.2, up 3

percent; and Just Shoot Me, 2.4, up 4 percent.

With all the weekends counted, five of the top eight veteran weekly hours

were down by double-digits this May compared with last year's May sweep.

In their defense, those hours had strong competition from 59 hours of

National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and National Association

for Stock Car Auto Racing coverage, which saw combined ratings improve 7 percent

from last year.

The sweep winner among weekly hours was Entertainment Tonight Weekend,

with a 3.6 rating, down 3 percent from last May. It was the only weekly hour to

score above a 3 rating. It was also the sixth straight sweeps win for ET

Weekend.

The X-Files came in second, down 21 percent to a 2.7.

Between second place and sixth was a gap of only two tenths of a rating

point. In a three-way tie for third at a 2.6 were Andromeda, down 13

percent; Stargate SG-1, down 7 percent; and rookie The Practice.

In sixth place was ER, down 17 percent to a 2.5.