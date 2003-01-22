Syndies: Good Day enters the arena

For the week ending Jan. 12, the big news was the national debut of Good

Day Live after several months of slow rollout.

The show opened on 140 stations covering 89 percent of the country to a 0.8

rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

That was 11 percent lower than the 0.9 earned by rival rookie talk show

Caroline Rhea, which is cleared mainly in late-night in the big markets.

The numbers were better in the 52 metered markets, where Good Day Live

got a 1.3 rating/4 share, but that was still down 38 percent from its lead-in

and down 24 percent from its year-ago time period average.

The top rookie talker is still Dr. Phil, up 7 percent to a 4.8.

In second was The John Walsh Show, which was down 19 percent to a 1.3.

In other first-run rookie-strip news, reality show Life Moments

plunged 36 percent to a new personal low 0.7 rating.

The reason was not a massive defection of viewers, but of stations.

Eight of the NBC owned-and-operated stations, most in major markets, scrapped the show,

dropping its national coverage from 92 percent to 74 percent.

The top new reality strip, Celebrity Justice, remained at its season

high of 1.4 for a second week.

Rookie game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was up 6 percent to a personal best 3.3,

while Pyramid, at 2.0, was down 5 percent from its previous-week personal-best 2.1.

Among the veteran strips, magazine shows continued strong, with three of four

recording double-digit increases for a second week.

The top mag, Entertainment Tonight, was up 12 percent to a 5.8;

Inside Edition was second, up 3 percent to a 3.4.

Extra was up 15 percent to a 3.0 and tied for third with Access

Hollywood, up 11 percent to a 3.0.

Off-net sitcoms remained strong for the second week in a row.

Friends beat out Seinfeld for the top spot for the first time in

the past five weeks, with both shows hitting new season highs.

Friends was up 20 percent to a 7.9, edging out Seinfeld, which was

up 15 percent to a 7.8.

In third, Everybody Loves Raymond was up 16 percent to a 6.6 and

rookies Will & Grace (4.4, up 13 percent) and That 70s Show

(3.9, up 8 percent) were fourth and fifth, respectively.