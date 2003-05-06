Syndies get strong start on sweep

In the first week of the May sweep, syndication ratings were up across all

genres, particularly as viewership returned from cable news networks to regular

patterns now that the war in Iraq is largely over.

The big news among strips was the return of Kelly Ripa after a two-month

maternity leave.

In her first week back, Buena Vista Television's Live with Regis and Kelly

had the biggest weekly increase of any strip in any genre, gaining 28 percent to

4.1, representing a 17 percent improvement over last year.

In all, seven of the 13 talk shows were up, while five were flat and only one

fell.

The other talk winners were King World Productions' Oprah, which was up 18

percent to 5.9. Second place went to King World's Dr. Phil, which was up

7 percent to 4.8, and Universal Television's Maury was up 3 percent to 3.2.

Universal's The Jerry Springer Show increased 9 percent to 2.4.

NBC Enterprises' The John Walsh Show was up 17 percent to 1.4, and

Universal's Crossing Over with John Edward was up 9 percent to 1.2.

The lone talker to decline was Warner Bros.' Jenny Jones, which was

down 11 percent to 1.6.

In access, the top three game shows were all higher.

King World's Wheel of Fortune was up 10 percent to 8.8. King World's

Jeopardy! gained 8 percent to 7.0.

And No. 3 game show, Buena Vista's Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire, was up 10 percent to 3.2.

In the magazine race, Paramount's Entertainment Tonight opened up the

sweep on top, gaining 6 percent to 5.5. King World's Inside Edition was

up 6 percent to 3.3.

And NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood was up 8 percent to 2.6 in third

place.

Among off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.' Friends regained the lead with a

10 percent increase to 6.6, while King World's Everybody Loves Raymond

was also up 10 percent to a 6.4.

That left Sony Pictures Television's Seinfeld in third place for the first time in six

months, unchanged at 6.3.

In court action, every show was even or up from last week except Twentieth Television's

Texas Justice, which slipped 4 percent down to a 2.2.

Paramount's Judge Judy was the top jurist, gaining 7 percent to a 4.8,

but it was down 17 percent year-to-year.

Among the weekend shows, Paramount's ET Weekend opened up a big lead

in the weekly hours race with a 15 percent increase to 3.8, improving 9 percent

year-to-year.

In second place, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc./NBC's Stargate SG-1 was up 5 percent to 2.3 but

down 8 percent from last year.

Tribune Television's Mutant X was up 22 percent to 2.2, keeping it flat compared

to last year.

The show tied with Warner Bros. off-net ER, which was down 12 percent

to 2.2 and down 15 percent from last year.

Elsewhere on the weekend, movie-review shows were up sharply. Buena Vista's

half-hour Ebert & Roeper was up 12 percent to 1.9, remaining

even with its year-ago performance.

Paramount's Hot Ticket jumped 21 percent to 1.7, surging 42 percent

over last year.