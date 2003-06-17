Syndies even out as summer starts

As schools let out and summer officially got under way, syndie ratings stayed

relatively steady in the week ending June 8.

In access, the top three magazines showed strength.

Paramount Television's Entertainment Tonight at a 5.0 was up 4% for the week and

up 2% year-to-year at a 5.0.

King World Productions' Inside Edition at a 3.1 came off a season low last week

to bounce 19%, representing a 7% increase from last year at this time.

Warner Bros.' Extra! at a 2.3 was up 5% for the week and unchanged

from last year, while NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood at a 2.2 was down

4% for the week and down 8% year-to-year.

Elsewhere, Sony Pictures Television's Seinfeld at a 6.4 made it four straight weeks as the

No. 1 off-net sitcom, including two ties with Warner Bros.' Friends.

With a 2% gain for the week and a 12% increase for the year, King World's

Everybody Loves Raymond at a 5.8 tied for second with Friends.

Raymond was up 5% for both the week and the year, while Friends

was down 3% week-to-week and 9% year-to-year.

For the first time in 10 weeks, Carsey-Werner-Mandabach's rookie, That 70s

Show, scored a 3.9 to beat fellow rookie Warner Bros.' Will &

Grace, which earned a 3.8.

King World's Wheel of Fortune at a 8.0 led all game and all syndicated

shows.

Down 4% for the week but up 4% for the year, King World's Jeopardy! at

a 6.4 dipped 3% for the week and was down 6% from last year at this time.

In a distant third place, Buena Vista Television's rookie Who Wants to Be a

Millionare at a 3.0 was flat, while King World's Hollywood Squares at

a 2.4 was unchanged for the week and up 4% from last year.

Tribune Broadcasting's Family Feud at a 1.7 was even with last week but down 15%

from last year.

Other category leaders this week were King World's Oprah at a 5.9,

down 2% for the week but up 7% from last year.

Paramount's Judge Judy at a 4.7 was up 2% on the week but down 16%

year-to-year.

And Paramount's ET Weekend at a 3.4 was the top

weekly hour, unchanged for the week but up 10% year to year.