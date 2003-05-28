Syndies: ET Weekend leads May sweeps

Paramount Television's Entertainment Tonight Weekend won its third straight May sweep, finishing as the No. 1 weekly hour by a wide margin in

the week ending May 18.

That concludes the May sweep for weekend shows, while strips still are

waiting for Nielsen Media Research to count more days into their final tallies.

ET Weekend showed a 6% increase in households over last May to a 3.8

rating and a 18% increase to a 2.0 in the key demo of women 18-49.

ET Weekend was the only one-hour weekly show in the top 10 to show

growth over last year.

Finishing the sweep in second place was Warner Bros.' off-net ER at a

2.5 and a 1.9 in the demo. Both numbers were unchanged from last May.

In third place, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.'s/NBC Enterprises' Stargate-SG1 was down 8% to 2.4 and off 25%

in the demo to 1.2.

Twentieth Television's The Practice, in its second off-net season, ran fourth,

down 15% to a 2.2 but unchanged in the demo from last year's 1.5.

There was a four-way tie for fifth place at 2.1.

Tribune Television's Mutant X was down 5% in households and off 8% in women 18-49

to a 1.2.

Tribune's Andromeda was down 19% in households and fell 27% in the

demo to 1.1.

Twentieth's off-net Buffy the Vampire Slayer was flat in both

households and demos, holding at a 1.4 in women 18-49, while Twentieth's off-net

The X-Files lost 22% in households and plunged 37% in the demo to a 1.2.

In its first May sweep, NBC/MGM rookie She Spies tied for ninth

place at a 2.0 with a 1.3 in the demo.

Also at a 2.0 was Twentieth's off-net World's Wildest Police

Videos, down 5% in households and unchanged at a 1.2 in the demo.

Among the strips, in the third full week of the sweep, the leaders stayed in

a close pack.

In access, Warner Bros.' Friends and Sony Pictures Television's Seinfeld tied for

the off-net sitcom crown with a 6.6 each.

That left Friends unchanged while Seinfeld was up 2% week to

week.

Paramount's ET continued as the No. 1 magazine,

gaining 6% to 5.6, its highest rating since mid-March.

King World Productions' Wheel of Fortune, the top game show, was unchanged

at an 8.7.

In daytime, King World's Oprah, the talk leader, slipped 2% to 6.2.

In court, Paramount's Judge Judy was up 2% to 5.1.

The top dating show was Universal Television's Blind Date, up 13% to 1.8.

King World's Dr. Phil led the first-run rookies, gaining 4% to

5.1.