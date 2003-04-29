Syndies: ET Weekend , ER were up

The top two weekly hours showed the largest percentage gains in syndication

for the week ending April 20.

Paramount's Entertainment Tonight Weekend was the No. 1 weekly hour for the 70th time in

the past 71 weeks and scored its highest ratings since the beginning of the war

in Iraq, up 14 percent to 3.3.

ET Weekend was up 10 percent compared with last year at this time.

In second place, Warner Bros.' off-network ER was up 19 percent to a 2.5,

although down 4 percent year-to-year.

Finishing in a three-way tie for third at 2.2 were Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.'s/NBC Enterprises'

Stargate-SG1, which was down 4 percent for the week and even with

its year-ago performance.

Twentieth Television off-nets The X-Files and The Practice were both

unchanged on the week and down 15 percent from last year.

During the week, the average for households using television was down

8 percent. Bad weather on the East Coast kept people inside.

Talk shows didn't seem to suffer from the HUT drop, with eight of the 13

talkers gaining ground and five of the eight moving up by double-digits.

Homes viewing war coverage on major cable news outlets declined by 47 percent

as the fighting in Iraq came to a close.

The biggest percentage gainers in talk were Warner Bros.' Jenny Jones,

up 13 percent week-to-week to a 1.8; Sony Pictures Television's Ricki Lake, up 13 percent to

a 1.7; Buena Vista Television's Live with Regis and Kelly, which was still in

repeats but up 10 percent to a 3.2; Universal Television's Crossing Over with John

Edward, up 10 percent to a 1.1, and Warner Bros.' Caroline Rhea, up

14 percent to a 0.8.

Also on the upswing were King World Productions' Dr. Phil, up 2 percent to a 4.5;

Universal's Maury, up 7 percent to a 3.1; and Paramount Television's Montel

Williams, up 4 percent to a 2.4.

Four shows lost ground: top talker King World's Oprah slipped 2

percent to a 5.0; Universal's Jerry Springer fell 4 percent to a 2.2; NBC

Enterprises' The John Walsh Show was down 14 percent to a 1.2; and King

World's Martha Stewart Living was down 8 percent to a 1.1. Twentieth's

Good Day Live was flat at a 0.9.

Elsewhere in daytime, Paramount's Judge Judy fell to a new low for the

season, down 6 percent to a 4.5. Paramount's Judge Joe Brown was down 3

percent to 3.3, while most of the other court shows were unchanged.