Syndies enjoy rise in ratings

Syndicated weekly hours got a decent ratings bump in the week ending Oct. 13,

with the top seven weeklies up, according to Nielsen Media Research's national

ratings.

Paramount's No. 1 Entertainment Tonight Weekend hit its highest rating

in 12 weeks with a 3.5, pushing the show up 17 percent from the previous

week. ET Weekend has been No. 1 in weekly hours for 44 weeks in a

row.

In second place was Twentieth Television's The Practice, up 22 percent

to a 2.8.

In third, Warner Bros.' ER rose 13 percent to a 2.6. Tribune Broadcasting's two

science-fiction hours both hit ratings of 2.1, a 10 percent increase for Mutant X

and a 5 percent rise for Andromeda.

The other top seven weekly celebrity-news hour, Warner Bros.' Extra

Weekend, jumped 11 percent to a 2.1. And finally, rookie hour She

Spies from NBC Studios and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., rose 5 percent to a 2.0, tying Twentieth Television's

The X-Files, which also was up 11 percent.

As for the other rookie hours, Tribune's Adventure Inc. was up 20

percent to a 1.8, while Warner Bros.' Providence was flat at 1.5 in its

second week out.

Sony's half-hour rookie weekly, The Larry Sanders Show, had the

biggest jump of all the weekly shows, leaping 31 percent to a 1.7.

In rookie reality strips, Warner Bros.' Celebrity Justice gained 8

percent to a best-ever 1.5. The other rookie strip, Paramount's Life

Moments, was also up 13 percent to a 0.9.

King World Productions' Dr. Phil still rules the roost among rookie talkers,

gaining 5 percent last week to a 4.3 and holding strong in second place among

all talk shows behind Oprah. Dr. Phil also was up across the

board in the female demos last week, increasing 21 percent in women 18 through

34, 8 percent in women 18 through 49 and 3 percent in women 25 through 54.

NBC Enterprises' The John Walsh Show was up 8 percent to a 1.3. Warner

Bros.' The Caroline Rhea Show, pre-empted frequently in top markets

due to Major League Baseball playoffs, was down 9 percent to 1.0. Tribune's Beyond

With James Van Praagh and Twentieth's The Rob Nelson Show both were

flat at a 0.9.

Between the two new game shows, Buena Vista's Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire rose 4 percent to a 2.4, while Sony Pictures Television's Pyramid was down 6

percent to a 1.7.

Finally, all of the rookie sitcoms were flat, with Warner Bros.' Will &

Grace leading the pack at a 4.0, Carsey-Werner's That 70s Show at a

3.1, Twentieth's Dharma & Greg at a 2.3 and Twentieth's The

Hughleys at a 1.3.