Syndies bounce back
Most syndicated shows turned in solid gains for the week ending July 13,
recovering nicely from the depressed viewing levels of the July 4 holiday and
Wimbledon Championships tennis pre-emptions the week before.
According to Nielsen Media Research ratings figures, magazines were the hot genre of the
week, with double-digit gains all around.
Entertainment Tonight kept its stranglehold on the
field, with a 14% increase to a 4.8.
Inside Edition was up 11% to a 3.0.
Extra jumped 32% to a 2.5.
Access Hollywood shot up 47% to a 2.5 to tie Extra.
In daytime, four of the top five talk shows perked up.
Oprah led with a 12% gain to a 5.5.
Runner-up Dr. Phil was down 5% to a 4.1.
Live with Regis & Kelly was up 9% to a
3.5.
Maury inched up 3% to a 3.3.
The Jerry Springer Show was up 8% to a 2.7.
Court shows, on the other hand, were evenly split between winners and losers.
Leader Judge Judy was up 12% to a 4.7.
Judge Joe Brown was up 6% to a 3.3.
Judge Greg Mathis was up 6% to a 1.9.
On the downside, Divorce Court was down 11% to a 2.5.
Texas Justice was down 8% to a 2.2.
Judge Hatchet was down 11% to a 1.7.
People’s Court was flat at 1.9.
In rookie news, Ask Rita made an appearance on the national list this
week with a 0.4 on 142 stations covering 58% of the country.
The half-hour talk strip with comedian Rita Rudner is produced by Litton
Syndications Inc. with Buena Vista Television handling ad sales.
Among the other new first-run strips, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
recorded a 3% gain to a 3.0.
Pyramid was up 25% to a 2.0.
The John Walsh Show -- which was a no-show on the holiday chart
last week -- earned a 1.4.
Celebrity Justice was up 8% to a 1.3.
Good Day Live was unchanged at a 1.1.
Extreme Dating was flat at a 0.9 in its fifth week
on the national chart after an 11-month slow rollout.
In weekly action, the top five weekly hours all scored impressive gains
compared to last week and last year.
ET Weekend was No. 1 with a 3.4, up 10% for the week
and up 13% year-to-year.
Off-net ER jumped into
second with a 2.5, up 19% for both the week and the year.
World’s Wildest Police Videos
earned a 2.3, up 15% and 10%, respectively.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer, at a 2.1, was up 5% for the
week and the year.
Mutant X, also at a 2.1, was up 24% for the week and
11% compared with last year.
