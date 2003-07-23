Syndies bounce back

Most syndicated shows turned in solid gains for the week ending July 13,

recovering nicely from the depressed viewing levels of the July 4 holiday and

Wimbledon Championships tennis pre-emptions the week before.

According to Nielsen Media Research ratings figures, magazines were the hot genre of the

week, with double-digit gains all around.

Entertainment Tonight kept its stranglehold on the

field, with a 14% increase to a 4.8.

Inside Edition was up 11% to a 3.0.

Extra jumped 32% to a 2.5.

Access Hollywood shot up 47% to a 2.5 to tie Extra.

In daytime, four of the top five talk shows perked up.

Oprah led with a 12% gain to a 5.5.

Runner-up Dr. Phil was down 5% to a 4.1.

Live with Regis & Kelly was up 9% to a

3.5.

Maury inched up 3% to a 3.3.

The Jerry Springer Show was up 8% to a 2.7.

Court shows, on the other hand, were evenly split between winners and losers.

Leader Judge Judy was up 12% to a 4.7.

Judge Joe Brown was up 6% to a 3.3.

Judge Greg Mathis was up 6% to a 1.9.

On the downside, Divorce Court was down 11% to a 2.5.

Texas Justice was down 8% to a 2.2.

Judge Hatchet was down 11% to a 1.7.

People’s Court was flat at 1.9.

In rookie news, Ask Rita made an appearance on the national list this

week with a 0.4 on 142 stations covering 58% of the country.

The half-hour talk strip with comedian Rita Rudner is produced by Litton

Syndications Inc. with Buena Vista Television handling ad sales.

Among the other new first-run strips, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

recorded a 3% gain to a 3.0.

Pyramid was up 25% to a 2.0.

The John Walsh Show -- which was a no-show on the holiday chart

last week -- earned a 1.4.

Celebrity Justice was up 8% to a 1.3.

Good Day Live was unchanged at a 1.1.

Extreme Dating was flat at a 0.9 in its fifth week

on the national chart after an 11-month slow rollout.

In weekly action, the top five weekly hours all scored impressive gains

compared to last week and last year.

ET Weekend was No. 1 with a 3.4, up 10% for the week

and up 13% year-to-year.

Off-net ER jumped into

second with a 2.5, up 19% for both the week and the year.



World’s Wildest Police Videos

earned a 2.3, up 15% and 10%, respectively.



Buffy the Vampire Slayer, at a 2.1, was up 5% for the

week and the year.

Mutant X, also at a 2.1, was up 24% for the week and

11% compared with last year.