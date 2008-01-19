Syndie Vet Jackoway, 78

Leland A. Jackoway, a long-time television syndication industry veteran, died Jan. 15, at age 78, of natural causes in Richmond, Va.

Jackoway joined syndication pioneer Ziv Television in the late 1950s, where he helped to syndicate series such as Highway Patrol, Sea Hunt and Home Run Derby, and later helped launch The Phil Donahue Show and The Sally Jessy Raphael Show.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Mary Ellen Reinhard Jackoway; his son, entertainment attorney Jim Jackoway; two daughters; and six grandchildren and step-grandchildren.