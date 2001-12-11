Syndie sweeps off vs. 2000

The November sweeps results are in for syndication's weekly series and nearly

all shows were down versus last year.



Entertainment Tonight Weekend was the top weekend series in syndication

for the second season in a row, averaging a 3.5 rating over the four weekends in

November, according to Nielsen Media Research.

ET Weekend was off 13% from last November.

Second-place among all weekly series went to sophomore action series

Andromeda starring Kevin Sorbo, which averaged a 3.1 rating.

Andromeda was off 21% from last November.

Newcomer Mutant X was the highest rated freshman series and was third

overall with a 3.0 rating.

Off-net runs of Buffy: The Vampire Slayer averaged a 2.8 in the show's

first November sweeps and fellow syndication newcomer The Practice

averaged a 2.7 rating.

Rookie half-hour Hot Ticket averaged a 1.6 rating during the

sweeps.