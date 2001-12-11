Syndie sweeps off vs. 2000
The November sweeps results are in for syndication's weekly series and nearly
all shows were down versus last year.
Entertainment Tonight Weekend was the top weekend series in syndication
for the second season in a row, averaging a 3.5 rating over the four weekends in
November, according to Nielsen Media Research.
ET Weekend was off 13% from last November.
Second-place among all weekly series went to sophomore action series
Andromeda starring Kevin Sorbo, which averaged a 3.1 rating.
Andromeda was off 21% from last November.
Newcomer Mutant X was the highest rated freshman series and was third
overall with a 3.0 rating.
Off-net runs of Buffy: The Vampire Slayer averaged a 2.8 in the show's
first November sweeps and fellow syndication newcomer The Practice
averaged a 2.7 rating.
Rookie half-hour Hot Ticket averaged a 1.6 rating during the
sweeps.
