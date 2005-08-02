Syndie In Summer Doldrums

Ratings for syndicated shows were little changed in the midsummer week ending July 24.

In addition to the usual spate of re-runs, the Nielsen ratings for many strips were hurt by being interrupted or preempted by coverage of the second London transit attack. HUT (homes using television) levels declined on average by 197,000 homes from the week before.

In game show action, Jeopardy, which concluded its last original week for the season with contestant Dave Madden extending his winning streak to 14 consecutive games and $333,301 dollars, was up 3% from the prior week to a 6.6, but down a whopping 31% from last year at this time when supercontestant Ken Jennings was in the midst of his streak. Wheel, the top game show and top show in syndication overall, fell 1% from the week before to a 7.6, down 11% from last year. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was unchanged at a 3.1, but down 18% year-to-year.

Entertainment Tonight dominated the magazines despite a dip of 2% to a 4.3 household rating and was up 6% in women 18-34 to a 1.7.

Most other mags also saw gains in young women. Inside Edition was unchanged at a 3.1, but up 8% in women 18-34 to a 1.3. Hot rookie, The Insider, scored a third place 2.5, unchanged in households, but up 10% in women 18-34 to a 1.1

Access Hollywood was fourth with a 2.2, up 5% and unchanged among women 18-34 at a 1.0.

Extra was up 10% to a 2.2, tying access in households and up 10% in women 18-34 to a 1.1.

Elsewhere in access, the off-net sitcoms were led by Everybody Loves Raymond with a 5.9, up 7%, followed by Seinfeld at a 5.3, up 4%; Friends at a 4.7, up 2%; King of the Hill at a 2.8, up 4%; and That 70's Show at a new season low 2.6, down 10%

In daytime, Oprah led talkers, though down 10% to a 5.5, matching its season low set three weeks ago.

Judge Judy easily ruled the court shows with a 4.7 off just 2% in households while gaining 8% among women 18-34 to a 1.4.

