Syndie strips start strong
The one-day numbers are in on the Monday debuts of three new syndicated
strips -- Wayne Brady, The Caroline Rhea Show and Celebrity Justice.
Given the competition: Labor Day cookouts, The Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon and U.S. Open Tennis action -- the debuts were more than
respectable.
Brady had the strongest showing, as well as the choicest time periods --
following Live with Regis & Kelly or extra-strength soap General
Hospital in
five of its top seven markets.
Brady averaged a 3.2 rating/7 share in its 17 metered
markets, according to Nielsen Media Research.
It was No. 1 in its time period in four of those markets -- New York,
Philadelphia, Houston and Indianapolis.
Its best showing was a 5.3/13 at 10 a.m. in Indianapolis.
Caroline Rhea aired in 41 metered markets, mostly
post-midnight in the top 10 and mainly daytime in the rest.
It averaged a 1.5/4, down only one
share point from its lead-in. (Brady was down an average two share points from its
lead-in.)
Caroline was No. 1 in its time period in four
markets -- Atlanta; Tampa, Fla.; Phoenix; and Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville was its best market, where it averaged a 4.9/10 at 11 a.m.
Finally, Celebrity Justice
had the toughest time periods.
The show is cleared in 45 metered markets, mostly in late-night and late
fringe.
Justice averaged a 1.2/3 share, the only one of the
three shows to hold its lead-in share.
Southerners appeared to particularly cotton to the combination
of glitz and gavel.
The five markets where the show was No. 1 in its time period were Charlotte
and Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Norfolk and Richmond, Va.; and New Orleans.
Its best showing was in Norfolk, where it earned a 4.7/9 at 10:30 a.m.
First-run strips debuting next week are We the Jury and The John
Walsh Show.
In two weeks, the floodgates open with Beyond with James Van Praagh,
Dr. Phil, The Rob Nelson Show, Pyramid and Who Wants to
Be a Millionaire
.
