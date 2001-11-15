Syndie strength shows in sweeps

Syndicated shows continued to hold strong in the weekly ratings as the

November sweeps opened.

The majority of first-run and off-network shows

continued their upward push in the national ratings, including 14 of 15 talk

shows either improving or holding steady during the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4.

The lone talk show to decline during the first week of the sweeps was The Oprah Winfrey Show, which fell 11% from the previous week to a 5.7-still tops among all other talkers.

Newcomer The Other Half hit its season-high (up 9%) to a 1.2 national rating, as did The Sally Jessy Raphael Show (up 6%) to a 1.7.

Live With Regis and Kelly rose 5% to a 4.1

rating, second among the genre.

Maury was third among talkers with a 15% jump to a 3.0 rating.

Crossing Over With John Edward was again the top-rated newcomer, holding flat at 1.8.

Fellow freshman The Ananda Lewis Show was up 20% to a 1.2.

The top two game shows both hit season-highs, with first-place Wheel of Fortune climbing 3% to a 10.1 rating and Jeopardy (up 4%) to an 8.3.

Among the court shows, Judge Judy was tops with a 6% gain to a season-high 5.7 rating.

Judge Mathis hit a season-high 2.2 rating with a 10% bump from the previous week.

In the weekend race, sophomore Andromeda hit a season-high 3.3 rating (up 18%) to tie Entertainment Tonight Weekend (down 8%) for first-place.

On the off-network front, Seinfeld was again on top of the comedies despite a 2%

decline to a 6.0.

Friends was second with a 7% drop to a 5.3.

Spin City, in its second season in syndication, hit its worst-ever rating, falling 13% to a 1.4.

- Joe Schlosser