Syndie strength shows in sweeps
Syndicated shows continued to hold strong in the weekly ratings as the
November sweeps opened.
The majority of first-run and off-network shows
continued their upward push in the national ratings, including 14 of 15 talk
shows either improving or holding steady during the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4.
The lone talk show to decline during the first week of the sweeps was The Oprah Winfrey Show, which fell 11% from the previous week to a 5.7-still tops among all other talkers.
Newcomer The Other Half hit its season-high (up 9%) to a 1.2 national rating, as did The Sally Jessy Raphael Show (up 6%) to a 1.7.
Live With Regis and Kelly rose 5% to a 4.1
rating, second among the genre.
Maury was third among talkers with a 15% jump to a 3.0 rating.
Crossing Over With John Edward was again the top-rated newcomer, holding flat at 1.8.
Fellow freshman The Ananda Lewis Show was up 20% to a 1.2.
The top two game shows both hit season-highs, with first-place Wheel of Fortune climbing 3% to a 10.1 rating and Jeopardy (up 4%) to an 8.3.
Among the court shows, Judge Judy was tops with a 6% gain to a season-high 5.7 rating.
Judge Mathis hit a season-high 2.2 rating with a 10% bump from the previous week.
In the weekend race, sophomore Andromeda hit a season-high 3.3 rating (up 18%) to tie Entertainment Tonight Weekend (down 8%) for first-place.
On the off-network front, Seinfeld was again on top of the comedies despite a 2%
decline to a 6.0.
Friends was second with a 7% drop to a 5.3.
Spin City, in its second season in syndication, hit its worst-ever rating, falling 13% to a 1.4.
- Joe Schlosser
