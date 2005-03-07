Syndie Stars Shine on Big Apple

Some of syndication’s biggest present and potential stars will be in New York Thursday to meet and greet with their meal tickets: the ad folks who support their shows.

The official kick-off of the up-front sales season, when ad prices are negotiated, begins with a 6-9 p.m. gala at the Grand Hyatt.

Stars currently slated to make an appearance at the Syndicated Network Television Association event include Tyra Banks, Ellen DeGeneres, George Lopez, Meredith Vieira, Bernie Mac, Pat O’Brien, Kiefer Sutherland, Tony Danza, Regis Philbin, Chris Matthews, Maury Povich, Montel Williams, and Tim Green.